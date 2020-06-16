Global  

India, China troops clash at Himalayan border, 'casualties on both sides'

Reuters Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
India's army said on Tuesday 20 of its soldiers had been killed in clashes with Chinese troops at a disputed border site, in a major escalation of a weeks-long standoff between the two Asian giants in the western Himalayas.
News video: India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions

India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions 15:49

 The Indian army has suffered multiple casualties, including that of an officer, in a ‘violent face off’ with the PLA on Monday night in Eastern Ladakh. The Indian Army in a statement said that there were casualties on both sides. The worrying development comes on the back of India and China...

