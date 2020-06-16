Three NYPD cops hospitalized by bad milkshakes at Shake Shack, but force says no criminality involved Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )





On Monday evening, three officers went to the restaurant in Lower Manhattan, but as they ate their meals, they began to feel sick while drinking the milkshakes.



All three victims were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment, and are expected to survive; it is now believed cleaning product inadvertently made its way into the drinks.



The New York Police Department initiated an investigation over the incident and determined early Tuesday morning that “there was no criminality” by employees, tweeted Rodney Harrison, chief of NYPD detectives.







After a thorough investigation by the NYPD’s Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by



— Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 16, 2020



Before Harrison confirmed the investigation’s results, the New York City Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association — which previously made headlines for giving “get out of jail free” cards to friends of law enforcement — had decried the incident as an attack on police officers.



· Opinion: When it comes to racism, the RCMP may be bad-apple friendly

· As Ontario MP Marwan Tabbara sat in jail over Easter, there was no backlash because nobody knew

· Canadian trust in police dwindling amid anti-racism protests, poll suggests



“When NYC police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level. We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment,” president Patrick Lynch had tweeted.







#BREAKING When NYC police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level. We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment. pic.twitter.com/fbMMDOKqbV



— NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 16, 2020



A statement encouraged all members of the union to “carefully inspect any prepared food item they purchase while on duty for possibly contamination.” It also told members to eat in groups of two or more, and to remain “vigilant” for the entire time any officer is eating a meal.



Another police union, the Detectives Endowment Association, initially said they believed employees at the Shake Shack had intentionally poisoned the milkshakes, but soon walked back that assertion.







We want to thank all NYPD personnel who responded efficiently to this potentially disastrous situation. Thank you to Shake Shack for their full and timely cooperation in the investigation. The fact remains, please stay vigilant, stay safe and always be aware of your surroundings.



— Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) June 16, 2020



Shake Shack didn’t provide details about its own investigation, but said it is working on getting a fuller picture of what happened. “In the meantime, we’re relieved to hear the officers are all okay,” Shale Shack said.



The incident comes at a time where tensions between police and racialized Americans are at crisis point, fuelled by anti-racism protests that erupted following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd died after an officer, who has since been charged with murder, kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes.



As protests swelled across the United States, police have met protesters with force. Some involved in the protests have looted stores and set buildings on fire. Local officials and Shake Shack, an American burger chain, confirmed there was no crime committed after three New York City police officers drank milkshakes that reportedly had bleach in them.On Monday evening, three officers went to the restaurant in Lower Manhattan, but as they ate their meals, they began to feel sick while drinking the milkshakes.All three victims were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment, and are expected to survive; it is now believed cleaning product inadvertently made its way into the drinks.The New York Police Department initiated an investigation over the incident and determined early Tuesday morning that “there was no criminality” by employees, tweeted Rodney Harrison, chief of NYPD detectives.After a thorough investigation by the NYPD’s Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by shake shack ’s employees.— Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 16, 2020Before Harrison confirmed the investigation’s results, the New York City Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association — which previously made headlines for giving “get out of jail free” cards to friends of law enforcement — had decried the incident as an attack on police officers.· Opinion: When it comes to racism, the RCMP may be bad-apple friendly· As Ontario MP Marwan Tabbara sat in jail over Easter, there was no backlash because nobody knew· Canadian trust in police dwindling amid anti-racism protests, poll suggests“When NYC police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level. We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment,” president Patrick Lynch had tweeted.#BREAKING When NYC police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level. We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment. pic.twitter.com/fbMMDOKqbV— NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 16, 2020A statement encouraged all members of the union to “carefully inspect any prepared food item they purchase while on duty for possibly contamination.” It also told members to eat in groups of two or more, and to remain “vigilant” for the entire time any officer is eating a meal.Another police union, the Detectives Endowment Association, initially said they believed employees at the Shake Shack had intentionally poisoned the milkshakes, but soon walked back that assertion.We want to thank all NYPD personnel who responded efficiently to this potentially disastrous situation. Thank you to Shake Shack for their full and timely cooperation in the investigation. The fact remains, please stay vigilant, stay safe and always be aware of your surroundings.— Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) June 16, 2020Shake Shack didn’t provide details about its own investigation, but said it is working on getting a fuller picture of what happened. “In the meantime, we’re relieved to hear the officers are all okay,” Shale Shack said.The incident comes at a time where tensions between police and racialized Americans are at crisis point, fuelled by anti-racism protests that erupted following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd died after an officer, who has since been charged with murder, kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes.As protests swelled across the United States, police have met protesters with force. Some involved in the protests have looted stores and set buildings on fire. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Veuer - Published 5 hours ago ‘No Criminality’ by Shake Shack Employees After 3 NYPD Officer Hospitalized Over Milkshakes 00:49 A police investigation found that there was “no criminality” by Shake Shack employees, after three New York police officers went to the hospital after drinking milkshakes from the burger chain’s location in lower Manhattan.

Tweets about this Gypsy Horrible: Three NYPD Cops Hospitalized After Drinking Poisoned Milkshakes https://t.co/RzeKBA3UhZ ACCIDENT MY ASS! 2 minutes ago Michelle Richardson RT @Patrici15767099: Three NYPD cops were hospitalized Monday night after drinking milkshakes from a lower Manhattan Shake Shack they belie… 3 minutes ago julia RT @PopCrave: Three NYPD cops have been hospitalized after drinking beverages with toxic substances in them at a Shake Shack, @nypost repor… 8 minutes ago M Oli RT @theblaze: Breaking: Three NYPD officers hospitalized after ingesting 'toxic substance' in their fast food meal, possibly bleach https:/… 17 minutes ago Jose Miguel Aguila RT @nationalpost: Three NYPD cops hospitalized by bad milkshakes at Shake Shack, but force says no criminality involved https://t.co/tozlRG… 21 minutes ago Sasha Shake Shack ‘Horrified’ NYPD Cops’ Drinks May Have Had Bleach https://t.co/gQGCt6EVYk 22 minutes ago Life is Good⭐️⭐️⭐️#MAGA #Trump2020 #NRA #WWG1WGA#Q RT @johncardillo: Three cops were hospitalized. The entire NYPD rank and file feel it’s ll LMB ANTIFA Rick is showing his true colors 34 minutes ago M Battaglia RT @PeggyMaysonet: NYPD says it has found 'no criminality' by Shake Shack after three cops were hospitalized believing their drinks were sp… 35 minutes ago