Women are much more worried about COVID-19 than men, global polling data shows

National Post Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Women are much more concerned than men about the COVID-19 pandemic and are more likely to obey public health rules as a result, according to data from a massive polling study conducted across eight countries.

The gender gaps remain through all levels of education and socioeconomic status and, with men dying from the disease at higher rates, it could be a vital insight for public health officials crafting messaging about how to avoid the virus.

Polling data obtained from eight countries in mid-March showed that 59 per cent of women saw COVID-19 to be a very serious health problem, compared to 49 per cent of men.

“Our results may help to explain, at least in part, the gender differences that have emerged in mortality and vulnerability to COVID-19,” the paper reads. “Being more concerned, women may also be less reluctant than men to seek health care early on when first symptoms appear.”

According to an “agreement index” developed by economists to measure broad approval or disapproval about public health guidelines to fight COVID-19, women scored 54 per cent in agreement and men scored 48 per cent in mid-March. The agreement index fell for both genders by mid-April, with women scoring 43 per cent and men scoring 37 per cent.

Women are also more likely than men to comply with the rules. According to the index developed by the economists, 88 per cent of women followed the rules and 83 per cent of men were following them in mid-March. By mid-April, compliance had decreased slightly, with 86 per cent of women following the rules and 75 per cent of men.

The economists used targeted questions to gauge compliance with the rules. For example, on average, 31 per cent of men met with people outside their household compared to 22 per cent of women.

Interestingly, the biggest difference found in the polling between and men and women is in the tendency to cough into one’s elbow, which helps stop the spread of droplets containing the virus.

Although data is still incomplete, the COVID-19 mortality rate has been close to 50 per cent higher for men than women, which is reminiscent of the SARS outbreak in 2003. Many factors can contribute to this gender disparity, including genetic differences, behavioural risk factors like smoking and working conditions.

Along with these other factors, the differences in how men and women perceive the virus “carry important implications for the spread of the pandemic and for the public policy and communication measures needed to curb it,” the paper reads.

The paper also found that people with COVID-19 symptoms or who knew someone with symptoms were more likely to comply with public health guidelines. It also caused the gender differences to shrink.

To create the index scores, economists used data from the REPEAT project, which conducts COVID-19 polling in Australia, Austria, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The study is a working paper released for discussion by the National Bureau of Economic Research in the United States before peer review. Although working papers haven’t gone through the rigorous publication process, they are a timely way to compare the results of the COVID-19 outbreak around the world.

