Americans Are the Unhappiest They Have Been in 50 Years: Poll

This many people feel happier after acting spontaneously
The average American makes 6,709 spontaneous decisions every year, according to new research.A brand new survey of 2,000 American respondents found, when including decisions such as getting coffee,..
The average American spends more than half a lifetime staring at screens
The average U.S. adult will spend the equivalent of 44 YEARS of their lives staring at screens.Research polling 2,000 adults in the U.S. found more than 6,259 hours a year are spent glued to..
Nearly half of Americans would NEVER shop at a company that does this
Nearly half of Americans say they would NEVER shop with a company again if they learned they weren't being as sustainable as possible, according to new research.Another one in three would even take to..
Sharon Phillips RT @carolmswain: They are unhappy because they have traded God for the empty promises of secularism. Poll: Americans are the unhappiest th… 32 seconds ago
Peggy Todd RT @polarsprite: Gee n could that have anything to do with the constant chaos n hate rhetoric from trump his cult n administration . #Dems4… 7 minutes ago
Sleepy monkey RT @businessinsider: Americans are the unhappiest they've been in half a century and have historically low levels of national pride, accord… 15 minutes ago
Paranoid Boi Have we ever really been that happy? 😒 #JustSaying
"Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years, study… https://t.co/L0GQB1UTtG 52 minutes ago
Spirit Fox This is interesting because I wasn't asked to be part of this study. I AM happy! I AM very happy! And I've been aro… https://t.co/sfjfjuP069 58 minutes ago
Robert Pohlman Americans are the unhappiest they've been in half a century and have historically low levels of national pride, acc… https://t.co/oQfWSB1Qsf 1 hour ago
Meredith Cecil In our current era, Americans say they are the unhappiest they have been in 50 years. https://t.co/8h3gdqCHWZ 1 hour ago
Raul Calderon Americans are the unhappiest they've been in half a century and have historically low levels of national pride, acc… https://t.co/bCxzpvzdQ9 1 hour ago