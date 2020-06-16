Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () A cheap and widely-used steroid called dexamethasone has become the first drug shown to be able to save the lives of COVID-19 patients in what scientists said is a "major breakthrough" in the coronavirus pandemic.
A steroid readily available in NHS hospitals could help cut deaths from Covid-19, with scientists hailing the drug as a "major breakthrough" in the fight against the disease.
Dexamethasone, an anti-inflammatory drug currently used to treat arthritis, has been found to save one life for every eight...
