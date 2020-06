Related videos from verified sources Amma canteen in Chennai proves to be blessing for needy amid lockdown



Amma canteen is distributing free food amid COVID-19 lockdown in Chennai's Chetpet. As many hotels remain closed in the city due to lockdown, Amma canteen is ensuring food for needy ones. Tamil Nadu.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this @iamdppkk @PiyushGoyal dear sir,when railway will resume it operations normally,please make a team(flying squad)to keep an ey… https://t.co/d9KNPXrd1Q 2 days ago