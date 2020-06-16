Global  

Closed again: On TN govt's lockdown order in Chennai

Hindu Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Another strict lockdown can be meaningful only with a plan to curb infections in Chennai
Chennai: Intense lockdown in Chennai from June 19th, no Sunday break | Oneindia News

Chennai: Intense lockdown in Chennai from June 19th, no Sunday break | Oneindia News

 Unable to control the spiraling coronavirus figures, the Tamil Nadu government has again declared total lockdown in state capital Chennai and certain areas under it, including areas in Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts, from June 19 to 30. Tamil Nadu has the second highest number...

