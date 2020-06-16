Closed again: On TN govt's lockdown order in Chennai

Unable to control the spiraling coronavirus figures, the Tamil Nadu government has again declared total lockdown in state capital Chennai and certain areas under it, including areas in Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts, from June 19 to 30. Tamil Nadu has the second highest number...
DMK leader MK Stalin protested in Chennai after the Tamil Nadu government re-opened liquor shops in the state amid the Covid-19 lockdown. Liquor shops were ordered to be shut but were reopened after 43..
