Tiz the Law is class of Belmont field, Triple Crown favorite

Seattle Times Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
While there won’t be school buses of fans hoping to see a New York-bred horse make Belmont history, there is a busload of Triple Crown expectations heading into Saturday’s race. Seventeen years ago, Jack Knowlton and the other owners of Funny Cide packed into school buses and headed to Belmont Park in New York, hoping […]
 Instead of starting with the Kentucky Derby, the Triple Crown begins Saturday, June 20 with the 2020 Belmont Stakes. Katie Johnston reports.

This Day in History: Secretariat Wins Triple Crown in Breathtaking Style June 9, 1973 Secretariat's win at the Belmont Stakes meant the horse was the first to win a Triple Crown in a quarter of a..

The track will be shortened to 1 1/8 mile instead of the 1 1/2 mile track normally used for New York's part of the Triple Crown. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

Tiz the Law looks every bit like the best 3-year-old in the world and is the Triple Crown favorite, even with the races being run out of their normal order
Trainer Barclay Tagg thinks speed makes Tiz the Law unique for Belmont Stakes

 Barclay Tagg prepares his presumptive favorite horse for Saturday's Triple Crown race.
