Dexamethasone Reduces Coronavirus Deaths, Scientists Say

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
A steroid, dexamethasone, is the first drug shown to help save severely ill coronavirus patients, according to scientists in Britain.
News video: PM hails British scientists who led coronavirus treatment

PM hails British scientists who led coronavirus treatment 02:36

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is "proud" of the British scientists who have led clinical trials on the world's first coronavirus treatment. A study of dexamethasone suggests it is the first drug to reduce deaths from coronavirus, and has been described as the most important trial result for...

Dexamethasone Hailed as First Major Breakthrough in COVID-19 Treatments [Video]

Dexamethasone Hailed as First Major Breakthrough in COVID-19 Treatments

Dexamethasone Hailed as First Major Breakthrough in COVID-19 Treatments The low-dose steroid treatment cut the risk of death by a third for patients on ventilators and by a fifth for those on oxygen...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:02Published
Coronavirus deaths could be reduced with 'breakthrough' drug [Video]

Coronavirus deaths could be reduced with 'breakthrough' drug

A steroid readily available in NHS hospitals could help cut deaths from Covid-19, with scientists hailing the drug as a "major breakthrough" in the fight against the disease. Dexamethasone, an..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:40Published
Health Secretary announces successful trial of coronavirus treatment [Video]

Health Secretary announces successful trial of coronavirus treatment

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces the successful trial of a new treatment against coronavirus. The drug, dexamethasone, is readily available in hospitals and should now become “standard of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published

Low-Cost Drug Reduces Coronavirus Deaths, Scientists Say

 A steroid, dexamethasone, is the first drug proven to reduce coronavirus-related deaths, according to scientists at the University of Oxford in Britain.
NYTimes.com

Steroid dexamethasone reduces deaths among coronavirus patients

Steroid dexamethasone reduces deaths among coronavirus patients The results, described as a "major breakthrough" by scientists leading the UK-led clinical trial known as RECOVERY, suggest the drug should immediately become...
Jerusalem Post


