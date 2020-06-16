Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What’s driving the latest India-China border tension

The Age Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
The latest row began in early May, when Chinese soldiers entered the Indian-controlled territory of Ladakh at three different points.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Khloe Kardashian Reacts To Pregnancy Claims & Slams Haters [Video]

Khloe Kardashian Reacts To Pregnancy Claims & Slams Haters

Khloe Kardashian reacts to pregnancy claims and fans commenting their thoughts. Plus, Kylie Jenner fans praise her latest posts. #KylieJenner #KourtneyKardashian #KhloeKardashian Season 17 of..

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:15Published
Ecuador Indigenous community fears extinction from coronavirus [Video]

Ecuador Indigenous community fears extinction from coronavirus

Dozens from the Siekopai nation along Ecuador-Peru border flee to the Amazon for shelter.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published
Kim's Recent Appearance: What Really Happened? [Video]

Kim's Recent Appearance: What Really Happened?

NORTH KOREA — NK Daily, a South Korean newspaper with informants on the bad side of the border claim that the hermit kingdom's Pyongyang officials scrambled together in a 48-hour panic and..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:28Published

Tweets about this

surgeons_knot

Gone Fishing RT @chrizap: What’s driving the latest India-China border tension https://t.co/i548sEdd3X 32 seconds ago

chrizap

chris zappone What’s driving the latest India-China border tension https://t.co/i548sEdd3X 12 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web What’s driving the latest India-China border tension https://t.co/lQXGtKbIRb https://t.co/e4qZ61ii8l 34 minutes ago