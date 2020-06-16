|
Bayern Munich wins 8th straight Bundesliga title
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich secured its eighth successive German Bundesliga title Tuesday with two games to spare after beating Werder Bremen 1-0 with a goal from Robert Lewandowski. The win on a wet night in Bremen put Bayern 10 points clear of second-place Borussia Dortmund, which can earn a maximum nine points from […]
