Related videos from verified sources NYPD Officer Suspended Following Controversial Arrest



The officer was captured on video possibly using an illegal chokehold while trying to arrest a 35-year-old man in Rockaway Beach. CBS2's Cory James reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:38 Published 23 hours ago Escondido police: Man with crowbar shot by officer



Police say a crowbar-wielding man who approached an officer during a traffic stop was shot multiple times. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:14 Published 4 days ago Coral Gables Police Officer Strikes Pedestrian With Patrol Car



Miami police said a man in his 50s was standing in the middle of the north and southbound lanes on SW 37th Avenue when he crossed into the path of the police car that was headed south. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:21 Published 6 days ago

Related news from verified sources Edmonton police officer charged with assault in violent 2019 arrest of Indigenous man Const. Michael Partington was arrested and charged Tuesday in connection with the Aug. 27, 2019 assault in the area of 115 Avenue and 95 Street.

CTV News 6 days ago



Aboriginal man's violent arrest sparks Australian police probe Earlier this month, a Sydney police officer was put on restricted duties pending investigation after footage showed him slamming an indigenous teenager into the...

Hindu 6 days ago





Tweets about this