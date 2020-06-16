U.S. sues former Trump adviser Bolton to block book publication
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () The United States on Tuesday sued former national security advisor John Bolton, seeking to block him from publishing a book about his time in the White House that it said contained classified information and would compromise national security.
President Donald Trump gave a reason for his former national security adviser John Bolton to not publish his book. He said Bolton will break the law and face criminal liability if he published the book..