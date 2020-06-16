Global  

U.S. sues former Trump adviser Bolton to block book publication

Reuters Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
The United States on Tuesday sued former national security advisor John Bolton, seeking to block him from publishing a book about his time in the White House that it said contained classified information and would compromise national security.
