Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy apologizes to players, says 'Black lives matter to me'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Facing backlash from Oklahoma State players for wearing a shirt of pro-Trump network, coach Mike Gundy apologized, saying, "Black lives matter to me."
Chuba Hubbard "won't be doing anything for Oklahoma State" after Mike Gundy wears OAN shirt 01:57

 Chuba Hubbard "won't be doing anything for Oklahoma State" after Mike Gundy wears OAN shirt

PL chief: Players pushing good causes [Video]

PL chief: Players pushing good causes

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says he supports the move to have the slogan 'Black Lives Matter' on player's shirts in this week's games, saying it represented an..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:48Published
Unity Rally in Sands Springs [Video]

Unity Rally in Sands Springs

Unity Rally for Black Lives Rally

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:08Published
Unity Rally For Black Lives Matter Movement [Video]

Unity Rally For Black Lives Matter Movement

A Unity Rally for the Black Lives Matter movement will take place Tuesday at 5pm in Sand Springs.

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:01Published

Opinion: Is Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy clueless or careless?

 Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy was either clueless, careless or calculated in wearing an OAN T-shirt with the Black Lives Matter movement ongoing.
USATODAY.com

Mike Gundy Apologizes for Wearing OAN T-Shirt, Says He’s ‘Disgusted’ by Network’s Coverage of ‘Black Lives Matter’

Mike Gundy Apologizes for Wearing OAN T-Shirt, Says He’s ‘Disgusted’ by Network’s Coverage of ‘Black Lives Matter’ Oklahoma State head football Coach Mike Gundy apologizes for wearing OAN T-Shirt, says he's 'disgusted' by the network's coverage of 'Black Lives Matter'
Mediaite


