Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy apologizes to players, says 'Black lives matter to me'
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Facing backlash from Oklahoma State players for wearing a shirt of pro-Trump network, coach Mike Gundy apologized, saying, "Black lives matter to me."
