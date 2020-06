Messi scores as Barcelona tops Leganés in return to Camp Nou Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

MADRID (AP) — In its first match without fans at the 99,000-capacity Camp Nou Stadium since the Spanish league was suspended because of the coronavirus , Barcelona defeated Leganés 2-0 Tuesday with a goal by Lionel Messi. Ansu Fati also scored as Barcelona overcame a slow start against its last-place opponent to open a five-point gap […] 👓 View full article