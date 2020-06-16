U.S. sues ex-Trump adviser Bolton to block book publication
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () The United States on Tuesday sued former national security adviser John Bolton, seeking to block him from publishing a book about his time in the White House that it said contained classified information and would compromise national security.
President Donald Trump gave a reason for his former national security adviser John Bolton to not publish his book. He said Bolton will break the law and face criminal liability if he published the book..