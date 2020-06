Tweets about this NBC Los Angeles Report Documents Nearly 2,000 Reconstruction-era Lynchings https://t.co/nwJSrHaikV 6 minutes ago Alex RT @NBCPhiladelphia: Report Documents Nearly 2,000 Reconstruction-era Lynchings https://t.co/m9sWxypICo https://t.co/z3SQZU4D5D 7 minutes ago NBC10 Philadelphia Report Documents Nearly 2,000 Reconstruction-era Lynchings https://t.co/m9sWxypICo https://t.co/z3SQZU4D5D 10 minutes ago NBC Chicago Report Documents Nearly 2,000 Reconstruction-era Lynchings https://t.co/hlco7Mq2Ff https://t.co/4LqD4lAUrc 12 minutes ago A. R. RT @eji_org: EJI’s new report, Reconstruction in America, documents nearly 2,000 more confirmed racial terror lynchings of Black people by… 25 minutes ago Gohahwei RT @StarTribune: An organization that founded the nation's first memorial to lynching victims announced it has documented thousands of addi… 29 minutes ago Star Tribune An organization that founded the nation's first memorial to lynching victims announced it has documented thousands… https://t.co/S84lVbY65c 30 minutes ago Louis Aguirre Report documents nearly 2,000 Reconstruction-era lynchings https://t.co/i3eOZ5qMvK 55 minutes ago