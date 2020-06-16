|
Oklahoma St. coach Gundy apologizes for wearing OAN T-shirt
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — One day after Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard lashed out at coach Mike Gundy on social media for wearing a T-shirt promoting a far-right news channel, Gundy apologized. Hubbard, who is black, suggested Monday he may boycott the program after Gundy was photographed wearing a T-shirt promoting the One America […]
