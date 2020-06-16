Global  

Trump praises scientists for nonexistent AIDS vaccine, predicts COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2020

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Trump predicted there will be a vaccine and treatment for COVID by the end of the year, praising scientists he falsely said created an AIDS vaccine.
 President Donald Trump falsely boasts that the team of scientists working to develop a coronavirus vaccine also developed an AIDS vaccine. There is no AIDS vaccine.

