U.S. President Donald Trump meets families of people killed by police

Hindu Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump says he met with several families who have lost loved ones in deadly encounters with police officers.Mr. Trump says of th
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Schumer calls Trump's executive order on policing 'inadequate'

Schumer calls Trump's executive order on policing 'inadequate' 01:26

 During a news conference Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order on police reform, calling it 'inadequate."

Larry Kudlow Says 'Systemic Racism' Doesn't Exist [Video]

Larry Kudlow Says 'Systemic Racism' Doesn't Exist

National Economic Council Director and President Donald Trump’s economic advisor Larry Kudlow said systemic racism doesn’t exist. He said it doesn’t exist because former President Barack Obama..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
The good and the bad of Trump's executive order [Video]

The good and the bad of Trump's executive order

Law professor Kimberlé Crenshaw spoke to the BBC about the good and the bad of President Trump's executive order.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:51Published
President Trump signs police reform order [Video]

President Trump signs police reform order

President Donald Trump took action on Tuesday by signing an executive order on police reform.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:24Published

Trump says he met with families of victims of recent police violence

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he met with the relatives of victims of recent police and other violence, including the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the...
Reuters

Trump feud escalates over Seattle 'police-free' protest zone

Trump feud escalates over Seattle 'police-free' protest zone An "autonomous" protest camp in Seattle has stoked a verbal battle between the city and US President Donald Trump, who has threatened to send in the military....
WorldNews Also reported by •Indian Express

World joins US protests but leaders restrained about Trump

 BERLIN (AP) — People have taken to the streets of Berlin, London, Paris and other cities around the world to demonstrate in support of Black Lives Matter...
Seattle Times


