Down Under sets aside historic acrimony in UK trade talks

Seattle Times Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Both Australia and New Zealand announced Wednesday they are starting free-trade talks with the United Kingdom, as each country seeks to rekindle a trading relationship that was severely tested nearly 50 years ago. The U.K. wants to quickly sign multiple trade deals with individual countries after leaving the European Union […]
