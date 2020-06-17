|
Down Under sets aside historic acrimony in UK trade talks
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Both Australia and New Zealand announced Wednesday they are starting free-trade talks with the United Kingdom, as each country seeks to rekindle a trading relationship that was severely tested nearly 50 years ago. The U.K. wants to quickly sign multiple trade deals with individual countries after leaving the European Union […]
