Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Unable to attend funeral, Ankita Lokhande visits Sushant Singh Rajput's house

DNA Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Ankita Lokhande visited 'Pavitra Rishta' producer Ekta Kapoor's house, probably to plan a prayer meeting for Sushant Singh Rajput
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput funeral: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, others attend

Sushant Singh Rajput funeral: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, others attend 03:26

 Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral was held in Mumbai on June 15. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his residence a day earlier. Police suspect suicide. Many of Sushant's colleagues from Bollywood, like actors Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, and directors Mukesh Chhabra and Abhishek...

Related videos from verified sources

People gather in Patna to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, demand CBI probe [Video]

People gather in Patna to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, demand CBI probe

People gathered at Kargil Chowk in Patna on June 16 to pay tribute to actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death case. Rajput had allegedly..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published
Nepotism versus talent: Sushant Singh’s death fuels Bollywood bullying row [Video]

Nepotism versus talent: Sushant Singh’s death fuels Bollywood bullying row

The tragic and untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput by suicide has shocked the nation and sparked a fresh debate on the scourge of nepotism in Bollywood. From members of the film fraternity to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 31:49Published
Vivek Oberoi I will miss the ever smiling Sushant Singh Rajput [Video]

Vivek Oberoi I will miss the ever smiling Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were concluded at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, on Monday afternoon, amid heavy downpour.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:37Published

Tweets about this