Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India-China clash: Two sides blames each other for deadly fighting

WorldNews Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
India-China clash: Two sides blames each other for deadly fightingEarly on Tuesday, the Indian army said three of its soldiers had died in a clash in Ladakh, in the disputed Kashmir region. It later said that "17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty" and died from their injuries, taking the "total that were killed in action to 20". Both sides insist no bullet has been fired in four decades, and the Indian army said on Tuesday that "no shots were fired" in this latest skirmish. How a clash that did not involve an...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Slum dwellers clash in Kolkata over electricity restoration [Video]

Slum dwellers clash in Kolkata over electricity restoration

Clash erupted between people from two slums in Metiabruz area after power was restored to one of the slum areas, following cyclone Amphan on May 26. Police dispersed the crowd as bricks were hurled..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published

Tweets about this

mannbitesdog67

mannbitesdog RT @BBCWorld: India-China clash: Two sides blames each other for deadly fighting https://t.co/SsbTZTPWsw 26 seconds ago

newscenterPHL1

Newscenter PHL RT @PhilippineStar: Experts warned the high-altitude clash along the Himalayan frontier was a worrying development which could escalate, fo… 42 seconds ago

Marybeezzz

💙 🌊 Marybee 🐝 🇺🇸🇵🇭 RT @fxp123: India-China clash: Two sides blame each other for deadly fighting https://t.co/KMNGhyaj2X 1 minute ago

mjbtimes

MJB Times India, China troops clash at Himalayan border, 'casualties on both sides' https://t.co/wFWeLY7JS0 2 minutes ago

PM_Thornton

Patricia M Thornton BBC: #India-#China clash: Two sides blames each other for deadly fighting at #Ladakh. Indian army said on Tuesday t… https://t.co/zWzRYRX6kF 2 minutes ago

nixlogic

nixi 🦋 RT @KanthanPillay: If you haven't been following #Ladakh , pay attention. There has been a violent clash between #China and #India troops –… 3 minutes ago

bernardtrafford

Bernard Trafford RT @R_Hawkes: Extremely worrying developments between India & China. At least 20 Indian soldiers killed. BBC News - India-China clash: Two… 4 minutes ago

smumairquadri

S.M.Umair RT @HumanRightsPath: India-China clash: Two sides blames each other for deadly fighting #ChinaIndiaborder #ChinaIndiaFaceoff https://t.c… 5 minutes ago