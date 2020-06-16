Bayern win their eighth consecutive Bundesliga crown



Related news from verified sources Bayern close in on eighth straight Bundesliga crown Bayern Munich could cap a memorable season with their eighth straight Bundesliga title on Saturday and should they wrap it up with a home victory over Borussia...

Reuters 6 days ago



Let's seal the deal tonight: Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick wants his side to "seal the deal" and wrap up an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title on Tuesday with victory at...

Mid-Day 1 day ago



Bayern win eighth consecutive title and celebrate in empty stadium Bayern Munich celebrate behind closed doors after beating Werder Bremen to seal an eighth successive Bundesliga title.

BBC News 11 hours ago





Tweets about this