|
Bayern win their eighth consecutive Bundesliga crown
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Bayern Munich won their 30th German league title by beating Werder Bremen 1-0 away with a Robert Lewandowski strike to open up an unassailable lead at the top of the Bundesliga table. The Bavarians moved 10 points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who have three games left to play, and secured an eighth consecutive league crown. In a rollercoaster...
