Bayern win their eighth consecutive Bundesliga crown

WorldNews Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Bayern win their eighth consecutive Bundesliga crownBayern Munich won their 30th German league title by beating Werder Bremen 1-0 away with a Robert Lewandowski strike to open up an unassailable lead at the top of the Bundesliga table. The Bavarians moved 10 points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who have three games left to play, and secured an eighth consecutive league crown. In a rollercoaster...
