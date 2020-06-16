20 Indian Army personnel killed in Ladakh face-off, sources say Chinese side suffered 43 casualties
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () The Indian Army on Tuesday said the violent border clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday has claimed the lives of 20 Indian jawans, most of whom were "exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain" and later succumbed to their injuries. Initially, the army had said one officer and two soldiers were killed in the incident, further...
The Congress has termed as "shocking" and "unacceptable" the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops, and asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to confirm the development. Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter Shocking, Unbelievable and Unacceptable!...