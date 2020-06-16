Global  

20 Indian Army personnel killed in Ladakh face-off, sources say Chinese side suffered 43 casualties

WorldNews Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
20 Indian Army personnel killed in Ladakh face-off, sources say Chinese side suffered 43 casualtiesThe Indian Army on Tuesday said the violent border clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday has claimed the lives of 20 Indian jawans, most of whom were "exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain" and later succumbed to their injuries. Initially, the army had said one officer and two soldiers were killed in the incident, further...
News video: Cong on Indian jawans martyred at LAC in India-China standoff:Shocking & unacceptable|Oneindia News

Cong on Indian jawans martyred at LAC in India-China standoff:Shocking & unacceptable|Oneindia News 02:51

 The Congress has termed as "shocking" and "unacceptable" the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops, and asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to confirm the development. Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter Shocking, Unbelievable and Unacceptable!...

Tibet is reason of tension: Central Tibetan Admin President on Galwan Valley face-off [Video]

Tibet is reason of tension: Central Tibetan Admin President on Galwan Valley face-off

After India-China face-off at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, President of Central Tibetan Administration, Lobsang Sangay said that Tibet is the reason of the tension. Lobsang Sangay said, "Since border..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published
20 Indian troops killed in China clashes: Indian army [Video]

20 Indian troops killed in China clashes: Indian army

The Indian army said on Tuesday that 20 of its soldiers were killed in clashes with Chinese troops at a disputed border site, in a major escalation of a weeks-long standoff in the western Himalayas...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:16Published
Indo-China border tension: Jharkhand CM Soren offers condolences to slain jawans [Video]

Indo-China border tension: Jharkhand CM Soren offers condolences to slain jawans

While addressing the media in Ranchi on June 16, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren spoke on three Indian Army jawans lost their lives in the Galwan Valley face-off with Chinese Army. He..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:31Published

LAC faceoff live: 20 Indian soldiers killed; China suffers 43 casualties

 At least 20 Indian Army personnel and 43 Chinese troops were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a violent military faceoff along...
IndiaTimes

Ladakh row: 'Casualties suffered on both sides' in 'violent face-off' in Galwan Valley, Indian Army says

 Army has amended its statement regarding the face-off took place between Indian and Chinese troops leading to the death of three Army personnel, saying that...
IndiaTimes


