Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Steroid dexamethasone can help save worst-hit patients

WorldNews Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Steroid dexamethasone can help save worst-hit patientsA cheap, widely available steroid was shown to help severely ill coronavirus patients, Oxford University researchers said. The UK is making the drug, dexamethasone, standard for treating COVID-19. ......
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Dexamethasone Hailed as First Major Breakthrough in COVID-19 Treatments

Dexamethasone Hailed as First Major Breakthrough in COVID-19 Treatments 01:02

 Dexamethasone Hailed as First Major Breakthrough in COVID-19 Treatments The low-dose steroid treatment cut the risk of death by a third for patients on ventilators and by a fifth for those on oxygen. The drug is part of the world’s biggest trial that tests existing treatments and is widely...

Related videos from verified sources

Cheap Steroid Successful In Reducing Death Risk Among Severely Ill Coronavirus Patients, Clinical Trial Finds [Video]

Cheap Steroid Successful In Reducing Death Risk Among Severely Ill Coronavirus Patients, Clinical Trial Finds

The steroid dexamethasone has been found to reduce the risk of death in seriously ill coronavirus patients by about a third, according to clinical trial results hailed on Tuesday as a "major..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:39Published
New Studies Show Steroids Can Help Patients That Are Severely Ill Due To Coronavirus [Video]

New Studies Show Steroids Can Help Patients That Are Severely Ill Due To Coronavirus

Patients that are severely ill due to coronavirus may be helped if given certain steroids.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:30Published
COCO Clinic helps Tampa Bay area COVID-19 patients recover [Video]

COCO Clinic helps Tampa Bay area COVID-19 patients recover

Some coronavirus patients can face a long road to recovery. Healthcare workers and medical students in the Tampa Bay area want to make that road a little smoother, thanks to a telemedicine outpatient..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Cheap steroid treatment dexamethasone found to improve survival in COVID-19 patients

 The University of Oxford has announced that a low dose of steroid treatment dexamethasone reduces death by up to one third in patients with severe COVID-19...
Proactive Investors

Possible coronavirus treatment found as cheap steroid impresses in Oxford University trial

 The University of Oxford has announced that a low dose of steroid treatment dexamethasone reduces death by up to one third in patients with severe COVID-19...
Proactive Investors

Dexamethasone Reduces Coronavirus Deaths, Scientists Say

 A steroid, dexamethasone, is the first drug shown to help save severely ill coronavirus patients, according to scientists in Britain.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this