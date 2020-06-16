Coronavirus: Steroid dexamethasone can help save worst-hit patients
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () A cheap, widely available steroid was shown to help severely ill coronavirus patients, Oxford University researchers said. The UK is making the drug, dexamethasone, standard for treating COVID-19. ......
Dexamethasone Hailed as First Major Breakthrough in COVID-19 Treatments The low-dose steroid treatment cut the risk of death by a third for patients on ventilators and by a fifth for those on oxygen. The drug is part of the world’s biggest trial that tests existing treatments and is widely...
