Premier League is back: Previously, in the Premier League...

Over three months after a ball was last kicked, the Premier League will restart on Wednesday. There were major doubts over whether the 2019-20 season could be finished amid the coronavirus pandemic. But the action is set to resume as Aston Villa face Sheffield United and Manchester City take on Arsenal , before further matches behind closed doors this week. Liverpool were cruising their way to becoming champions of England for the first time in 30 years when the campaign was halted and are poised to lift the trophy. There may be no title race to look forward to, but it is all to play for in the battle to stay up and European qualification is there for the taking.


