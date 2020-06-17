Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League is back: Previously, in the Premier League...

WorldNews Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Premier League is back: Previously, in the Premier League...Over three months after a ball was last kicked, the Premier League will restart on Wednesday. There were major doubts over whether the 2019-20 season could be finished amid the coronavirus pandemic. But the action is set to resume as Aston Villa face Sheffield United and Manchester City take on Arsenal, before further matches behind closed doors this week. Liverpool were cruising their way to becoming champions of England for the first time in 30 years when the campaign was halted and are poised to lift the trophy. There may be no title race to look forward to, but it is all to play for in the battle to stay up and European qualification is there for the taking. We look at the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race for the golden boot?

Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race for the golden boot? 01:02

 A look at the Premier League's players in the race for the Golden Boot as the season prepares to resume following the Covid-19 lockdown.

Related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Man City v Arsenal [Video]

Premier League match preview: Man City v Arsenal

An in-depth look at Manchester City's premier league clash at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Pep Guardiola knows players won't be fully fit for Premier League return [Video]

Pep Guardiola knows players won't be fully fit for Premier League return

Pep Guardiola did not report any new injury concerns for the game against Arsenal, but the Manchester City manager warned that his players are not fully fit ahead of the Premier League’s resumption...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published
NWSL Challenge Cup Opening Match On CBS [Video]

NWSL Challenge Cup Opening Match On CBS

The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup will see the National Women's Soccer League open up their 2020 league year live on CBS on Saturday, June 27. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Premier League: Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says 'the eyes of the world will be on us'

 Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says "the eyes of the world will be on us" when his side host Sheffield United in the first Premier League game since the coronavirus...
BBC Sport

Premier League clubs made combined loss of nearly £600m in 2018/19 season

 'The 2018-19 numbers are a disturbing and profoundly worrying financial outcome'
Independent

Former Ghana player claims he is Rashford's biological father!

Former Ghana player claims he is Rashford's biological father! The Premier League is set to return next week and there is a curious story coming out of Ghana regarding Man Utd's Marcus Rashford. Michael Boye Marquaye, the...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

mykhelcom

myKhel.com Jurgen Klopp's @LFC have been in a class of their own and should wrap up the title soon as @premierleague resumes.… https://t.co/8p926F5Rdo 1 hour ago

KBCCHANNELTV

kbcchanneltv Premier League is back: Previously, in the Premier League… https://t.co/usfzYUxTfk 2 hours ago

RTEsport

RTÉ Sport RT @RTEsoccer: "Previously, on the Premier League..." #rtesoccer https://t.co/uX3XhIhZtc 2 days ago

RTEsoccer

RTÉ Soccer "Previously, on the Premier League..." #rtesoccer https://t.co/uX3XhIhZtc 2 days ago

petenowakowski

Pete Nowakowski Really engaging listen focusing on #ProjectRestart to see the #ReturnToFootball in the Premier League. If you hav… https://t.co/56FPlkfPH4 6 days ago

Scottwilsonecho

Scott Wilson @Stevo729 @BrianNUFC I think it's significant that Ashley regards alternative options as realistic if - and it's st… https://t.co/f8fM11idci 1 week ago

rithwikrajendra

Rithwik Rajendran “The Premier League is back With the poets & storytellers From the stories of the 90s To the poems of the present A… https://t.co/LA9dmayGax 1 week ago