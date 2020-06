Pandemics result from destruction of nature, say UN and WHO Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Experts call for legislation and trade deals worldwide to encourage green recovery Experts call for legislation and trade deals worldwide to encourage green recovery Coronavirus – latest updates See all our coronavirus coverage Pandemics such as coronavirus are the result of humanity’s destruction of nature, according to leaders at the UN WHO and WWF International, and the world... 👓 View full article