Air Canada apologizes after barring passenger from flying to U.S. to see terminally ill husband Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Air Canada apologized to B.C. passenger Mayette Musclow after it barred her from flying to Cleveland last month to visit her terminally ill husband. The airline said the mishap occurred due to a misinterpretation of complex border restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. 👓 View full article

