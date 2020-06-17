

Tweets about this Jimothy Baker Ilford South will pay tribute to it's favourite son, snooker legend Willie Thorne, with an enforced 10 minutes silence at 1:47 PM today - SF 3 minutes ago Fin Ruane ⭐️ Saddened beyond words this morning on hearing of the passing of Willie Thorne - one of snooker great characters and… https://t.co/WTCnHpMequ 4 minutes ago Roger Cumberbatch RIP. Willie Thorne: Snooker favourite dies aged 66 - https://t.co/aWXLzYerxL 4 minutes ago Selwyn Breedy BBC News - Willie Thorne: Snooker favourite dies aged 66 https://t.co/gREfp4JSXZ 5 minutes ago Gary Smith Willie Thorne: Snooker favourite dies aged 66 - https://t.co/DzQRtZqDbR Very sad news to wake up to this morning,… https://t.co/nMiF38PQA6 6 minutes ago Martin Humberstone Willie Thorne: Snooker favourite dies aged 66 https://t.co/LPtsOXVjpT 9 minutes ago David Sink So sad. Willie Thorne: Snooker favourite dies aged 66 https://t.co/Hv56ZC8rao 9 minutes ago David Endersby Willie Thorne: Snooker favourite dies aged 66 Sad news - BBC Sport https://t.co/rHvV9JScF9 9 minutes ago