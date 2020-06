Judge threatens Peter Dutton with contempt of court as asylum seeker case drags on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

A Federal Court justice has ordered Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton to make a decision on a longstanding application for a protection visa by 26 June. πŸ‘“ View full article

