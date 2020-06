Related news from verified sources Notorious ‘Cocaine Cowboy’ Carlos Lehder Released From Florida Prison Notorious Colombian drug lord Carlos Lehder, one of the original “cocaine cowboys” and Pablo Escobar's crime partner, has been released after a long prison...

cbs4.com 14 hours ago



Pablo Escobar's former partner heads to Germany after release from US prison Former Medellin cartel kingpin Carlos Lehder has been allowed to live in Germany after spending decades in a US jail for cocaine trafficking. The...

Deutsche Welle 11 hours ago





Tweets about this