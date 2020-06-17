Global  

Former snooker player Willie Thorne dies at 66

Seattle Times Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Willie Thorne, a former snooker player who was one of Britain’s most distinctive sportsmen in the 1980s because of his bald head, died Wednesday. He was 66. A message on Thorne’s GoFundMe page said he died after battling leukaemia. He had been placed into an induced coma in the hospital in Spain over the weekend […]
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Snooker legend Willie Thorne dies aged 66

Snooker legend Willie Thorne dies aged 66 01:20

 The family of the famous former snooker player, Willie Thorne, have confirmed he has died, after a short battle with leukaemia. He enjoyed a 26-year career in professional snooker, winning 14 worldwide titles and reaching the UK Championship final in 1985. Thorne was nicknamed Mr Maximum, as he held...

