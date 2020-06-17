

Related news from verified sources Former snooker player Willie Thorne dies at 66 Former snooker player Willie Thorne has died at the age of 66 after a battle with leukaemia

FOX Sports 55 minutes ago



Willie Thorne: Former snooker star placed into induced coma in Spain Former snooker star Willie Thorne is placed into an induced coma in hospital in Spain after suffering respiratory failure.

BBC Sport 19 hours ago



Thorne placed into induced coma in Spain Former snooker star Willie Thorne is placed into an induced coma in hospital in Spain after suffering respiratory failure.

BBC News 19 hours ago





Tweets about this