Sensex slips 97 points; Nifty gives up 9,900 level

Equity benchmark indices rose during early hours on Tuesday tracking positive cues from other Asian markets and overnight gains in the United States and Europe. The US Federal Reserve's corporate bond buying programme a day earlier boosted hopes of liquidity in domestic markets and outweighed fears...
Equity benchmark indices swung upward for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday with buying across several counters. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 519 points or 1.49 per cent higher at 35,430 while the..