City of Portland to make Juneteenth a paid holiday
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland will formally recognize June 19, or Juneteenth, as a paid holiday, Mayor Ted Wheeler said. The Portland City Council plans to adopt an ordinance Wednesday to establish June 19 as a day of recognition of black American history and give employees a paid day off to engage in remembrance and […]
