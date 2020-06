Related news from verified sources Van Gogh-Gauguin letter describing brothel visits sells for 210,000 euros A letter written by Vincent van Gogh and fellow artist Paul Gauguin describing visits to brothels and discussing the future of art has been sold at auction for...

Reuters 2 days ago



Auction house sells Vincent Van Gogh, Paul Gauguin brothel visit letter The two famous artists sent the letter while painting together in southern France. The letter is "exceptional," said the auction house Drouot.

Deutsche Welle 2 days ago





Tweets about this