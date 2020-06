Related videos from verified sources India-China clash | 'Ban restaurants selling Chinese foods': Ramdas Athawale



Union Minister Ramdas Athawale called for banning restaurants selling Chinese food. The Union Minister's statement comes amid India-China border tension. "I appeal to people to boycott Chinese food... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:06 Published 12 hours ago 'No formal plans': White House on Trump mediating India-China Border issue



The White House said US President Donald Trump is aware of India-China clash in Ladakh, stressing that there are no formal plans on mediating between the two countries. On May 27, Trump waded into the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:13 Published 14 hours ago Covid update: Australia slams China; India's new test technique; spike in deaths



From India beginning the use of rapid antigen tests, to Australia accusing China and Russia of spreading disinformation - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. India's worst-hit.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:58 Published 20 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Russia hopes India, China find mutually-acceptable solution to border clashes - Ifax Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it hoped India and China would find mutually acceptable ways to ensure security on their border following deadly...

