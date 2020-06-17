Coronavirus news and updates: Florida, Arizona, Texas see record daily COVID-19 cases; Russia builds disinfection tunnels for Putin

New coronavirus infections have spiked in six U.S. states. These states are seeing record-breaking numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases. According to Reuters, the surge marks a rising tide of cases for a second consecutive week. The states with the most coronavirus cases are those that have reopened...
Russian President Vladimir Putin is protected from the coronavirus by special disinfection tunnels that anyone visiting his residence outside Moscow or meeting him in the Kremlin must pass through, his..