Megachurch pastor apologizes for ‘white blessing’ comments

Seattle Times Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — A white pastor for an Atlanta megachurch has tearfully apologized for referring to the “blessing of slavery” and for suggesting that the phrase “white privilege” could be better understood as a “white blessing.” Louie Giglio, the founder of Passion City Church and related Christian conferences, made the comments in a recorded conversation […]
