Related videos from verified sources Walled Gardens Are Winning The Pandemic: 4Cā€™s Goldman



CHICAGO -Ā If the coronavirus pandemic was killing businesses, nobody told the big tech platforms. In Q1 results posted this week, Facebook reported returning "stability" in advertising revenue after.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:04 Published on April 30, 2020

Tweets about this Manfred Rosenberg U.S. government proposes rolling back protections for big tech https://t.co/yxOAjieE4E #topNewsā€¦ https://t.co/Rr4PwJ6jqS 33 seconds ago Jane Q. Public U.S. government proposes rolling back protections for big tech https://t.co/x6hi38TOzF 2 minutes ago OSTOUL Securities U.S. government proposes rolling back protections for big tech https://t.co/8rFn5pMwI4 https://t.co/MMn7syZHFM 2 minutes ago David Kisamfu U.S. government proposes rolling back protections for big tech https://t.co/SYdLvG64zl 5 minutes ago