Amtrak to cut back on its longer routes because of virus Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Amtrak will cut service later this year on most of its long-distance routes nationwide to three times a week instead of the current daily service because ridership has fallen significantly during the coronavirus pandemic. Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said Wednesday that the cuts will take effect Oct. 1 and remain in […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this