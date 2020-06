Düsseldorf stuns Leipzig in Bundesliga, Dortmund loses Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

BERLIN (AP) — Fortuna Düsseldorf stunned Leipzig with two late goals to draw 2-2 in the Bundesliga on Wednesday and boost its hopes of avoiding relegation. Two goals in three minutes from Kevin Kampl and Timo Werner had Leipzig on course to consolidate third place and all but secure a place in the Champions League. […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Düsseldorf stuns Leipzig in Bundesliga, Dortmund loses Fortuna Düsseldorf stunned Leipzig with two late goals to draw 2-2 in the Bundesliga on Wednesday and boost its hopes of avoiding relegation

FOX Sports 36 minutes ago





Tweets about this