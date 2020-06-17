Global  

The ultimate COVID-19 mystery: Why does it spare some and kill others?

Seattle Times Wednesday, 17 June 2020
Scientists are exploring genetic factors, including a person’s blood type, how the virus is transmitted and whether particular strains might be more lethal.
