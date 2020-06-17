Rayshard Brooks, John Bolton, N.B.A.: Your Wednesday Evening Briefing



Tweets about this AZinteck So now, will the Democrat Party and Black Lives Matters throw George Floyd off the bus and prop up Rayshard Brooks… https://t.co/KxyExKywyz 26 minutes ago (理非非是間諜🕵️) John Lam RT @guardiannews: Trump administration sues former adviser John Bolton to block his book – live https://t.co/vHdeUltGdX 45 minutes ago TiffanyBlueDefangIRL RT @weswwmvip: Interesting how the media is not focusing on charges today of officers who killed Rayshard Brooks but on John Bolton books.… 47 minutes ago Linda Kettelhut Oh happy day,! Explosive and welcome news on two fronts. Atlanta DA charges cops in fatal shooting of Rayshard Bro… https://t.co/SIxXd4zYWm 52 minutes ago WM Allen Interesting how the media is not focusing on charges today of officers who killed Rayshard Brooks but on John Bolto… https://t.co/vlJ3O6W4H7 1 hour ago Tom Pain 2d RT @BradBeauregardJ: Sounds like Trump is terrified of the information that is coming out in John Bolton‘s book Is it incriminating, incre… 4 hours ago Jacqueline O Moleski Trump administration sues former adviser John Bolton to block his book https://t.co/7k5oPkyWXn trump is trying to c… https://t.co/7vCabUMaWF 8 hours ago Mentalus Flossus Trump administration sues former adviser John Bolton to block his book – live #Bolton https://t.co/qT8HE34MjB 9 hours ago