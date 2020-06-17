Tulsa Braces for Trump Rally’s Health Threat as Virus Cases Rise



Related videos from verified sources Health experts say Florida reopened too soon



The uptick of coronavirus cases in our state, has health experts worried about the death toll we could see by Fall. Florida leads the U.S. in new cases. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:20 Published 15 hours ago Lawsuits filed to postpone Trump rally in Tulsa over coronavirus concerns



With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Oklahoma, two lawsuits have been filed out of concern for the President’s upcoming rally in Tulsa. Credit: KFOR Duration: 02:31 Published 1 day ago Line already forming outside BOK Center for Trump rally, health officials urge postponement



President Trump’s weekend campaign trip to Tulsa is full speed ahead despite several warnings from top state health officials. Credit: KFOR Duration: 02:26 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Officials: Tulsa virus spike linked to recent indoor events OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A spike in coronavirus cases in the Tulsa area is linked to indoor events and people who attend such gatherings should take health...

Seattle Times 5 days ago





Tweets about this