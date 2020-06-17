Tulsa Braces for Trump Rally’s Health Threat as Virus Cases Rise
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () As the city reported its largest single-day increase in cases since March, its top health official said he was “absolutely” worried that the Saturday rally could become a “super spreader” event.
[NFA] Officials in Tulsa, Oklahoma, worry that U.S. President Donald Trump's first rally in three months on Saturday night could set the stage for potential clashes between Trump supporters and protesters, and also potentially exacerbate a new spike in COVID-19 cases. This report produced by Chris...