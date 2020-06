Alan @greg_doucette Saw this article that specifies Rolfe knew the taser had been fired twice and posed no threat. https://t.co/6D6SQSAepp 11 seconds ago Andrew Nelson Rayshard Brooks was kicked, denied medical care: The stunning allegations against ex-Atlanta police officer Garrett… https://t.co/hln4Lk2Sq7 51 seconds ago Melanie Pyne RT @DavidKGather: Rayshard Brooks was kicked, denied medical care: The stunning allegations against ex-Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe… 8 minutes ago Drake Beuyet RT @SandySWood58: Shot in the back then kicked while he lay dying. What makes a man do such despicable things? #BlackLivesMatter #PoliceR… 9 minutes ago Sandy Wood Shot in the back then kicked while he lay dying. What makes a man do such despicable things? #BlackLivesMatter… https://t.co/aSDXDowUrp 9 minutes ago Cool Breeze Rayshard Brooks was kicked, denied medical care: The stunning allegations against ex-Atlanta police officer Garrett… https://t.co/kDCk0Wl9cQ 9 minutes ago [email protected] Rayshard Brooks was kicked, denied medical care: The stunning allegations against ex-Atlanta police officer Garrett… https://t.co/y9u21xSJGJ 10 minutes ago HeickVirgina Rayshard Brooks was allegedly kicked, denied medical care https://t.co/gn6X1ckl1H 18 minutes ago