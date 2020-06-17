Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

First satellite images of Galwan Valley shows Chinese's military build-up, Indian soldiers hold ground

WorldNews Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
First satellite images of Galwan Valley shows Chinese's military build-up, Indian soldiers hold groundHigh resolution images from Planet Labs shows the extent of the military build-up at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, where the Indian Army and Chinese troops clashed on Monday (June 15) night, leaving 20 Indian Army personnel, including a commanding officer, dead. The Satellite picture of the spot has been taken on Tuesday, June 16, a day after India and China...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Chinese embassy in New Delhi increases security in wake of recent clashes

Chinese embassy in New Delhi increases security in wake of recent clashes 01:20

 The Chinese embassy in New Delhi has increased its security due to the recent violent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops close to the border in eastern Ladakh. Footage from June 17 shows multiple enhanced security measures adopted by New Delhi police, including patrols and...

Related videos from verified sources

‘Nepal should be careful of China’: Central Tibet Administration warns [Video]

‘Nepal should be careful of China’: Central Tibet Administration warns

Central Tibetan Administration President Lobsang Sangay warned Nepal on China. Lobsang said Nepal should be careful of China’s tactics. “Our country was occupied and you could be next,” Lobsang..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:52Published
LATEST HEADLINES AT 9 PM| 25th JUNE [Video]

LATEST HEADLINES AT 9 PM| 25th JUNE

All coronavirus patients in Delhi will not have to visit a quarantine centre for evaluation, the government said on Thursday, with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal withdrawing his order after strong..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:31Published
IIT Bombay moves its classes online for the rest of 2020 amid Covid-19 outbreak | Oneindia News [Video]

IIT Bombay moves its classes online for the rest of 2020 amid Covid-19 outbreak | Oneindia News

Satellite images show Chinese tents back at Galwan Valley site where soldiers clashed on June 15; Delhi crosses Mumbai in the number of coronavirus cases, testing and screening ramped up; E-commerce..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Chennai Super Kings suspends team doctor over insensitive online post on India-China

 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday suspended its team doctor, Madhu Thottappillil, after he posted a tweet about recent...
Mid-Day

BCCI treasurer: Chinese sponsorship in IPL helping Indian economy

 The BCCI is open to reviewing its sponsorship policy for the next cycle but has no plans to end its association with current IPL title sponsor Vivo as the money...
Mid-Day

India demands PLA's withdrawal from Pangong Tso area, de-escalation at Galway Valley during marathon top-level military talks

 India on Monday pressed for the withdrawal of Chinese troops from Indian territory in the Pangong Tso area of eastern Ladakh, while expressing outrage at the...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

amitabhafirst

amitabha amitabha🇮🇳 RT @johnstanly: Either way, China has made claims to the entire Galwan Valley which means they have expanded their claim line further westw… 13 hours ago

johnstanly

Stanly Johny Either way, China has made claims to the entire Galwan Valley which means they have expanded their claim line furth… https://t.co/MHgxAcZyqi 13 hours ago

ashok099

ashok razdan @ImtiazMadmood Satellite images from #Galwan valley now show the water flow of the galwan river returning back to n… https://t.co/HhFoGNZLur 15 hours ago

ositive

ositive RT @detresfa_: Satellite images from #Galwan valley now show the water flow of the galwan river returning back to normal post the #indiachi… 1 day ago

revatisivakumar

revatisivakumar @Raushan24470230 @JagranNews The facts are all available in the maps and evidence shown through satellite images. Y… https://t.co/7p1r4qeA6g 2 days ago