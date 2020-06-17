First satellite images of Galwan Valley shows Chinese's military build-up, Indian soldiers hold ground Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

High resolution images from Planet Labs shows the extent of the military build-up at High resolution images from Planet Labs shows the extent of the military build-up at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh , where the Indian Army and Chinese troops clashed on Monday (June 15) night, leaving 20 Indian Army personnel, including a commanding officer, dead. The Satellite picture of the spot has been taken on Tuesday, June 16, a day after India and China... 👓 View full article

