Zion Williamson gets favorable ruling in lawsuit by ex-agent Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida appeals court has granted Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson’s motion to block his former marketing agent’s effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils. The order Wednesday shifts the focus to a separate but related case between the same […] 👓 View full article

