Scott Morrison frustrated by speed of state border reopenings Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The prime minister has expressed frustration at the slowness of states allowing cross-border travel, as overseas trips remain off the table till next year. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Tobæ-12 Wash Your Hands. Scott Morrison frustrated by speed of state border reopenings https://t.co/aXHvgZHxVS A week on, and with what’s ha… https://t.co/RR1maf4Mvs 2 days ago Margaret Mary Lewis⚘ Scott Morrison frustrated by speed of state border reopenings https://t.co/fZwdp9hmEQ via @SBSNews 1 week ago