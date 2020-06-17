'That 70's Show' actor Daniel Masterson charged of raping three women, could face 45 years in prison if convicted

The three rape charges together carry a maximum prison sentence of 45 years to life in prison if Masterson is convicted.

Danny Masterson Officially Charged With Three Counts of Rape; Faces Up To 45 Years in Prison Danny Masterson has been officially charged with rape. The former That 70s Show star has been formally charged with the rape of three women between 2001 and...

Just Jared 19 hours ago



