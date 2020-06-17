Global  

'That 70's Show' actor Daniel Masterson charged of raping three women, could face 45 years in prison if convicted

DNA Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Daniel Masterson was charged of forcibly raping three women on Wednesday
 That '70s Show star Danny Masterson has been charged with forcibly r*ping three women.

